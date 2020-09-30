NHPC announces change of directorate

NHPC announced that Mahesh Kumar Mittal (DIN 02889021 ), Director (Finance) ceased to be a Director on the Board of NHPC with effect from today i.e. 30 September 2020.

Further, Ministry of Power vide its order no. 9/3/2019-NHPC dated 28.09.2020 has appointed Rajendra Prasad Goyal to the post of Director (Finance), NHPC from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after 01 October 2020 till the date of his superannuation i.e. 31 August 2025, or until further orders, whichever is the earlier.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors through circular resolution passed on 30 September 2020 has appointed R.

P. Goyal (DIN 08645380) to the post of Director (Finance), NHPC from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after 01 October 2020.

