Adani Green Energy Ltd rises for third straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 2215.65, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.3% in last one year as compared to a 0.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2215.65, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 18191.2. The Sensex is at 61132.07, down 0.09%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 2.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27102.35, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

