Adani Green Energy Ltd sees good buying

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1378.9, up 2.78% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.05% in last one year as compared to a 30.6% gain in NIFTY and a 38.14% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1378.9, up 2.78% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 17315.4. The Sensex is at 58144.83, down 0.54%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 14.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23491.6, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

