United Breweries Ltd extends winning streak

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1521.55, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.38% in last one year as compared to a 30.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.44% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1521.55, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17311.2. The Sensex is at 58117.48, down 0.59%. United Breweries Ltd has slipped around 9.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37892.6, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1523.8, up 0.33% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 39.38% in last one year as compared to a 30.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.44% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 119.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

