Adani Green Energy Ltd Spikes 5%

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 619.6. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.56% to quote at 3493.98. The index is down 2.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 4.99% and Adani Power Ltd added 2.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 9.07 % over last one year compared to the 12.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 30.19% over last one month compared to 2.58% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.98% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18885 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 439.35 on 28 Feb 2023.

