Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 4.99%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.29%

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 463.65. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.29% to quote at 12913.57. The index is up 16.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Finolex Cables Ltd increased 2.23% and SKF India Ltd added 2.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went down 34.33 % over last one year compared to the 10.36% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 92.71% over last one month compared to 16.16% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 14.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6885 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 463.65 on 23 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 40.8 on 25 Jun 2019.

