Adani Ports provides operational performance update

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has crossed a milestone of handling a record 250 MMT in ten months of operations and handled a cargo volume of 259 MMT.
In January, 2022, APSEZ portfolio of ports handled a total cargo volume of 24.74 MMT. The cargo composition for the month remained stable at Dry Cargo at 47%, Container at 40%, Liquid (including crude) at 12.5% and Gas cargo at 0.5%.
