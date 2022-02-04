Route Mobile forays into new markets with acquisition of M.R Messaging

Route Mobile announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Routesms Solutions FZE today signed definitive agreements to acquire M. R Messaging FZC (M. R Messaging/MRM), one of the leading Cloud communications service provider catering to enterprises and aggregators in Europe & South Africa.

The acquisition is aligned to Route Mobile's global growth strategy and strengthens its global presence as a CPaaS leader.

MRM offers CPaaS solutions including A2P messaging, number lookup and 2-way messaging to enterprises as well as aggregators, using its technology platform. They have offices in the U. A. E, Malta and South Africa and have fostered best in class partnerships that allows them to ensure a superior quality of service to brands & enterprises.

