Larsen & Toubro Infotech ranks #22 among most valuable IT services brands

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has consolidated its position as one of the fastest growing IT Services brands of the year, as per the latest report by leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy firm, Brand Finance. LTI has been ranked 22 among the top 25 most valuable IT services brands in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2022 ranking.

LTI's brand value reached $1.1 Billion, and its brand strength has increased to 67/100.The report highlights exceptional growth of 83% in LTI's brand value since 2020. The research from Brand Finance noted that LTI has consistently delivered growth year-on-year and shows no signs of slowing down. LTI's brand value is rising quickly within a highly competitive space and the company is fast becoming one of the most exciting brands in the sector.

