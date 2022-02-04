Larsen & Toubro Infotech ranks #22 among most valuable IT services brands

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro invests USD 2 mn in Intelliflux Controls
LTI enters into strategic partnership with eClinicalHealth
Larsen & Toubro Infotech launches data-to-decisions suite - Fosfor
LTI partners with Securonix and Snowflake to strengthen its cybersecurity offerings
Larsen & Toubro Infotech appoints director
-
In Brand Finance IT Services 25 2022 rankingLarsen & Toubro Infotech has consolidated its position as one of the fastest growing IT Services brands of the year, as per the latest report by leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy firm, Brand Finance. LTI has been ranked 22 among the top 25 most valuable IT services brands in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2022 ranking.
LTI's brand value reached $1.1 Billion, and its brand strength has increased to 67/100.The report highlights exceptional growth of 83% in LTI's brand value since 2020. The research from Brand Finance noted that LTI has consistently delivered growth year-on-year and shows no signs of slowing down. LTI's brand value is rising quickly within a highly competitive space and the company is fast becoming one of the most exciting brands in the sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU