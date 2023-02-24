JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Green Energy (UP) reports standalone net profit of Rs 53.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 120.05% to Rs 128.18 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) reported to Rs 53.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 120.05% to Rs 128.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales128.1858.25 120 OPM %87.1989.41 -PBDT88.00-4.97 LP PBT72.33-20.26 LP NP53.74-14.69 LP

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 07:34 IST

