Fullerton India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 79.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.50% to Rs 181.55 croreNet profit of Fullerton India Home Finance Co declined 79.30% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.50% to Rs 181.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 120.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales181.55120.63 51 OPM %58.6378.20 -PBDT9.6630.30 -68 PBT5.8928.51 -79 NP4.4221.35 -79
