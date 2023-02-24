Fullerton India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 79.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.50% to Rs 181.55 crore

Net profit of Fullerton India Home Finance Co declined 79.30% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.50% to Rs 181.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 120.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.181.55120.6358.6378.209.6630.305.8928.514.4221.35

