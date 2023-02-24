Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 0.34% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 12.87% to Rs 10.83 croreNet profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 0.34% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.87% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.8312.43 -13 OPM %47.1876.75 -PBDT2.903.68 -21 PBT2.683.57 -25 NP2.922.93 0
