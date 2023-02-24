Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 0.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.87% to Rs 10.83 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 0.34% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.87% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.8312.4347.1876.752.903.682.683.572.922.93

