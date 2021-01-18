Adani Group airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru secure Airport Health Accreditation

Three Adani airports - Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow were accredited in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation programme. The global recognition demonstrates extraordinary proactive measures put in place by these airports to ensure passenger safety.

The evaluation process by ACI under the AHA programme is conducted after reviewing evidences presented based on 118 checks points.

The airports have demonstrated a safe travel experience for all travelers which is in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices.

The accreditation is valid for the next 12 months. The programme is designed to help reassure the travelling public that airport facilities remain safe and that precautions are being taken to reduce health risks.

