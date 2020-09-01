Adani Group ranks #1 global solar power generation asset owner

Adani Green Energy announced that the latest ranking of global solar companies by Mercom Capital ranks the Adani Group as the #1 global solar power generation asset owner in terms of operating, under construction and awarded solar projects.

Adani's renewable energy portfolio exceeds the total capacity installed by the entire United States solar industry in 2019 and will displace over 1.4 billion tons of carbon dioxide over the life of its assets.

The group is one of the most fully integrated solar players in the world, manufacturing solar cells and modules, undertaking project development, construction, financial structuring and owning and operating its assets through its robust internal asset management platform.

AGEL also achieved a top spot in the global ranking in terms of under construction and awarded capacity with 10.1 GW of projects, making it the definitive leader in mega-scale renewable energy project deployments.

