Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves fund raising via QIP issue & NCD issue

At meeting held on 01 September 2020

The Board of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting held on 01 September 2020 has approved the proposal for issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by way of QIP issue up to Rs 1200 crore. The board has approved the private placement of NCDs up to Rs 550 crore in one or more tranches.

The Board has approved increase in authorized share capital of the Company from Rs 1085 crore to Rs 1385 crore (by creation of additional 30,00,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of INR 10 each) thereby altering Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 19th AGM of the Company.

