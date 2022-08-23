Adani Group shares witness steep selling

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports gains on acquiring India's largest marine services company
Ganesh Benzoplast bags contract from ANA Oils for supply of liquid storage tank
Adani Ports consortium acquires Israel's Haifa Port
APSEZ slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 22% YoY to Rs 1033 cr
Adani Enterprise gains after Adani Group, TotalEnergies tieup for green hydrogen ecosystem
-
Shares of seven Adani Group shares fell by 0.13% to 5% after a research firm reportedly said in a report that Adani Group's debt-funded growth plans could spiral into a massive debt trap.Adani Power (down 5%), Adani Green Energy (down 4.42%), Adani Wilmar (down 3.21%), Adani Transmission (down 1.68%), Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone (down 1.23%), Adani Total Gas (down 0.93%) and Adani Enterprises (down 0.13%) tumbled.
Adani Group is "deeply overleveraged," with the group investing aggressively across existing as well as new businesses, predominantly funded with debt, the research report reportedly cited.
The aggressive expansion pursued by the Adani Group has put pressure on its credit metrics and cash flow, the research firm said, adding that "In the worst-case scenario, overly ambitious debt-funded growth plans could eventually spiral into a massive debt trap, and possibly culminate into a distressed situation or default of one or more group companies," it added.
The group's aggressive plans, most of which have been fuelled by debt, is making the research firm 'cautiously watchful'.
The research firm has, however, reportedly retained the 'Market perform' recommendations on the two Adani Group companies under their coverage Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports and SEZ.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU