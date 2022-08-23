Unichem Lab rises on receiving USFDA nod for anticonvulsant drug

Unichem Laboratories advanced 2.54% to Rs 292.15 after the company announced that it has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval for Carbamazepine tablets from USFDA.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved the company to market a generic version of Carbamazepine (Tegretol) tablet of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Carbamazepine tablets are indicated for use as an anticonvulsant drug and in the treatment of the pain associated with true trigeminal neuralgia. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Goa plant.

Unichem Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company. It addresses the needs of therapeutic areas like gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterials, anti-infectives and pain management.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 23.37 crore in Q1 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 11.49 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales rose 3.9% year on year to Rs 309.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)