Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MAS Financial Services Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd and RBL Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 August 2022.

Apar Industries Ltd spiked 8.50% to Rs 1310.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29959 shares in the past one month.

MAS Financial Services Ltd surged 7.65% to Rs 710.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6327 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd soared 6.99% to Rs 75.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd rose 5.94% to Rs 1656.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5885 shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd jumped 4.99% to Rs 103.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

