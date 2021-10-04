Adani Ports cargo volumes rise 24% in September

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that the company's portfolio of ports during September 2021, handled cargo volume of 23.08 MMT (includes 2.57 MMT for Gangavaram Port), which is a growth of 24% on a year-on-year basis.

In September 2021, the cargo portfolio grew in all segments with Container leading the segments with 18%, Other Bulk cargo by 22%, Coal 16 % and Crude by 9%.

Along with robust growth, the cargo mix of the portfolio remains sturdy.

During the quarter ending 30th September 2021, container continues to lead with 40% share, followed by coal with 30%, crude at 9% and other bulk cargo at 21%.

During the first half of FY22, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 160 MMT (includes 15.90 MMT for Gangavaram Port), which is a growth of 64% on a year-on-year basis.

