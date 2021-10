Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves setting up two hospitals in Gurugram

At meeting held on 04 October 2021

The Board of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting held on 04 October 2021 has approved the expansion of its bed capacity in NCR region by addition of two hospitals of ~500 beds each in Gurugram.

Two land parcels measuring ~6.11 acres and ~5.26 acres are being allotted by HSVP (Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran) post successful bid by the Company in a recent HUDA auction and are located in the heart of Gurugram abutting well populated areas of Sectors 53 on the Golf Course Road and Sector 56 just minutes away from the other location. At present, Max Healthcare runs a multi-specialty Hospital in Sector 43, Gurugram. A LoI was issued to this effect by HSVP on Oct 01 2021.

