Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves setting up two hospitals in Gurugram

-
ALSO READ
Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves incorporation of subsidiary for diagnostic services
Board of Coforge approves capital raising up to Rs 375 cr
TCS partners with the Dutch Open, European Golf tournament
MEP Infrastructure Developers update on NHAI road project in Maharashtra
Outcome of board meeting of Panjon
-
At meeting held on 04 October 2021The Board of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting held on 04 October 2021 has approved the expansion of its bed capacity in NCR region by addition of two hospitals of ~500 beds each in Gurugram.
Two land parcels measuring ~6.11 acres and ~5.26 acres are being allotted by HSVP (Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran) post successful bid by the Company in a recent HUDA auction and are located in the heart of Gurugram abutting well populated areas of Sectors 53 on the Golf Course Road and Sector 56 just minutes away from the other location. At present, Max Healthcare runs a multi-specialty Hospital in Sector 43, Gurugram. A LoI was issued to this effect by HSVP on Oct 01 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU