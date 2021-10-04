Bharti Airtel appoints new Head of Investor Relations

Bharti Airtel announced the appointment of Rajiv Sharma as Head of Investor Relations with effect from 1 October, 2021.

He takes over from Komal Sharan, who is moving to a new role within Bharti group.

In his new role, Rajiv would report to Badal Bagri, Chief Financial Officer (India and South Asia), Airtel. Rajiv will be responsible for ensuring that Airtel is appropriately represented with investors, lenders, equity partners, and financial institutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)