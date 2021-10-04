Tata Comm and Cisco expand global strategic partnership

Tata Communications and Cisco Systems today announced the expansion of their two-decades-long strategic global partnership.

This new agreement is between Tata Communications and Cisco Meraki to empower enterprises with simple and easy to deploy, manage, and analyse IT infrastructure for delivering anywhere, anytime access.

Cisco Meraki is onboarded within the Tata Communications ecosystem to offer a world-class suite of next-generation cloud-managed Wi-Fi services based on the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology and SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) services across various industries.

The combined expertise ensures smoother lifecycle management and superior user experience to the enterprises' stakeholders with greater security, efficiency, and agility.

