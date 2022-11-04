Board of Solar Industries India approves allotment of NCDs up to Rs 100 cr

At meeting held on 04 November 2022

The Board of Solar Industries India at its meeting held on 04 November 2022 has approved the allotment of unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of upto Rs 100 crore only on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within the overall borrowing limits of the Company.

