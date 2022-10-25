Adani Ports incorporates arm to develop deep-sea port in West Bengal

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Tajpur Sagar Port on 21 October, 2022.

Tajpur Sagar Port has been incorporated in India and registered with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad for the purpose of development of deep-sea port on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis at Tajpur, West Bengal.

Adani Ports incorporated Tajpur Sagar Port with an initial authorised and paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh each and said that it is yet to commence its business operations.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The company's consolidated net profit dropped 16.86% to Rs 1,091.56 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 1,312.99 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations declined 0.71% to Rs 4,637.95 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 4,671.19 crore reported in Q1 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.09% to currently trade at Rs 804.60 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)