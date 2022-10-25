Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 PAT rises 10% to Rs 1,243 cr

Bajaj Holdings & Investment's (BHIL) consolidated net profit rose 9.8% to Rs 1,242.79 crore on a 27.6% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 187.60 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) increased 9% to Rs 1,355.71 crore in Q2 FY23 over Rs 1,243.77 crore in Q2 FY22. Share of profits of associates was up 7.38% to Rs 1,200.31 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 1,117.78 crore in Q2 FY21.

Bajaj Auto (consolidated) profit after tax stood at Rs 1,719 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 2,040 crore in Q2 FY22, which includes an exceptional fair value gain of Rs 501 crore on KTM AG share swap in Q2 FY22.

Bajaj Finserv's (consolidated) profit after tax increased by 39% to an all-time high of Rs 1,557 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to 1,122 crore in Q2 FY22, mainly aided by strong performance of Bajaj Finance. Maharashtra Scooters profit after tax increased to Rs 190.03 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 135.70 crore in Q2 FY22, mainly on account of higher dividend income.

As against a book value of Rs 1,416 per share, the NAV of the investments was at Rs 13,898 per share as on 30 September 2021.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend on 13 September 2022 of Rs 110 per equity share and paid on 10 October 2022.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment (BHIL) is essentially a holding company and investment company focusing on earning income through dividends, interest and gains on investments held.

The scrip rose 0.74% to Rs 6,520.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)