Board of Bata India approves change in CFO

With effect from 28 January 2021

The Board of Bata India has appointed Vidhya Srinivasan as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 28 January 2021.

Vidhya Srinivasan shall succeed Ram Kumar Gupta (Director Finance and Chief Financial Officer) who is due to retire shortly and the same shall be informed in due course.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)