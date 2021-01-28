Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 7.31 cr equity shares to Flipkart

The Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail at its meeting held on 28 January 2021 has allotted 7,31,70,731 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each to Flipkart at Rs 205 per Equity Share [including a premium of Rs 195 per Equity Share].

Consequent to the above allotment: - 1) Flipkart will hold 7.8% equity stake in the Company on a fully diluted basis (ranking pari passu to the existing fully paid-up equity shares); The paid-up share capital of the company has increased to Rs 8,92,72,38,790 from Rs 8,47,58,53,580.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)