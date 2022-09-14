Infosys, JSW Steel, Bharat Forge to be watched

Infosys: Infosys announced that it has collaborated with Bpost (Belgium Post), a leading postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to secure the cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost's mail delivery and logistics services.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel forged a collaboration with German-based engineering and technology company SMS group to explore multiple cutting-edge solutions and R&D projects to reduce carbon emission in its iron and steelmaking operations in India.

Bharat Forge: Kalyani Powertrain Limited (KPTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge joined hands with Harbinger Motors Inc. (Harbinger), a company revolutionizing the medium-duty commercial electric vehicle industry, to form a joint venture focused on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market.

KEC International: KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,108 crore across its various businesses.

Hatsun Agro Product: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 19 September 2022 to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares on a rights issue basis.

Filatex India: The company has received a patent for recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) waste for 20 years with effect from 2 June 2021. The company received a certificate from the patent office of government of India.

Maharashtra Scooters: The board of directors of the company considered and declared an interim dividend of Rs.100 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2023. The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as 23 September 2022.

