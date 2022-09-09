M&M, PNC Infratech, GMR Power in focus

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): M&M took the wraps off the fun and fast XUV400 electric SUV on the eve of World EV Day, for personal car buyers looking to embrace the future. Test drives will begin from December 2022 and bookings will commence from first week of January 2023 at both Mahindra dealerships as well as online. Deliveries of the XUV400 are scheduled to begin from end of January 2023.

PNC Infratech: PNC Infratech informed signing of concession agreement between National Highways Authority of India and the Special Purpose Vehicle incorporated by the company for implementation of the following Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project Package.

Capital India Finance: Capital India Finance approved providing corporate guarantee for an amount not exceeding Rs 30 crore in favour of National Housing Bank ('NHB') for securing the refinance facility to be availed by Capital India Home Loans, a material subsidiary of the company.

GMR Power and Urban Infra: GMR Warora Energy Limited ('GWEL'), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited ('GPUIL'), has entered into definitive agreements with its lenders to restructure its debt by way of Resolution Plan (RP).

3i Infotech: 3i Infotech announced the launch of NuRe 3i+ powered by Oracle, a first-ever Zero Trust Sovereign Cloud in Malaysia, which is slated to be a gamechanger in the way SMBs and enterprises embrace transformation.

SBC Exports: SBC Exports informed that a work order for providing office support, project management support and rollout services has been awarded to us by National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), New Delhi. The purchase order cost of the work order is Rs. 57.88 lakh.

