TCS, Tata Consumer, Pidilite Industries in spotlight

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS has been chosen by C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (C&S), an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, to build a new operations platform on Google Cloud to reduce the company's carbon footprint and enhance the customer experience.
Tata Consumer Products: The company entered health supplements segment and launched Tata GoFit. Tata GoFit, a health supplement range for women, is a plant-based easy-to-mix product formulated with the goodness of gut-friendly probiotics.
Pidilite Industries: 100X.VC, a leading seed stage CAT 1 VC Fund announced its partnership with Pidilite Industries for the latter's venture arm called Pidilite Ventures. As a part of the partnership, 100X.VC will collaborate with Pidilite Ventures to identify strategic investment opportunities for them.
Gujarat Apollo Industries: The company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with PFH BV.
Paisalo Digital: The board of directors allotted 13,45,000 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each at premium of Rs.69.50/- on conversion of 1,34,500 warrants.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company has acquired 51% equity stake in M/s. Spanv Medisearch Lifesciences Private Limited (Kingsway Hospitals).
