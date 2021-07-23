Adani Power Ltd Slides 4.07%

Adani Power Ltd has lost 22.87% over last one month compared to 5.93% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.73% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd lost 4.07% today to trade at Rs 97.8. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.87% to quote at 2674.86. The index is down 5.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 2.69% and Thermax Ltd lost 2.01% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 70.97 % over last one year compared to the 38.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has lost 22.87% over last one month compared to 5.93% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.73% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 167.05 on 09 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 34.5 on 22 Oct 2020.

