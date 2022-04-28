Adani Power Ltd Spikes 3.07%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.11%

Adani Power Ltd has added 78.05% over last one month compared to 20.08% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.47% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd rose 3.07% today to trade at Rs 309. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.11% to quote at 4832.22. The index is up 20.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 2.42% and Siemens Ltd added 1.27% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 93.33 % over last one year compared to the 14.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 78.05% over last one month compared to 20.08% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.47% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.52 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64.67 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 312.3 on 28 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.95 on 24 Aug 2021.

