HUL Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 2,327 cr

-
ALSO READ
Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit rises 327.34% in the December 2021 quarter
Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 327.21 crore in the December 2021 quarter
HUL Q3 PAT rises 17% YoY at Rs 2,243 cr
Bharti Airtel Q3 PAT declines 2.8% YoY to Rs 830 cr; ARPU rises 11.6% YoY to Rs 163
V-Guard Inds rises after PAT rises 18% YoY in Q2 FY22
-
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported 8.59% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,327 crore on 10.40% increase in sales to Rs 13,190 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
During the quarter, HUL's volume growth was flat. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 3,245 crore, a growth of 10% YoY. EBITDA margin at 24.6% remained healthy despite very high inflationary headwinds. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 10.84% to Rs 3,128 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
As per Nielsen FMCG market share report March 2022, HUL continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares.
HUL said that in the context of unprecedented inflation, it continues to manage its business dynamically driving savings harder across all lines of P&L and taking calibrated pricing actions using the principles of net revenue management. The company said it continues to invest competitively behind its brands.
Home care growth at 24% was broad based with strong performance in fabric wash and household care. Beauty & Personal Care grew competitively at 4%. Foods & Refreshment grew 5% on a very high prior year comparator, driven by solid performance in Beverages, Foods, and Ice-cream.
HUL's net profit rose 10.86% to Rs 8,818 crore on 11.09% increase in sales to Rs 50,336 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021. Underlying volume growth was reported at 3%. EBITDA margin remained healthy at 24.8%, 20bps lower than FY21. HUL said its track record of strong cash generation continued in the year.
The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 19 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM.
Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and managing director commented: "In challenging circumstances, we have grown competitively and protected our business model by maintaining margins in a healthy range. I am also pleased that we have become a Rs. 50,000 crore turnover company in this fiscal. While there are near term concerns around significant inflation and slowing market growth, we are confident of the medium to long term prospects of the Indian FMCG sector and remain focused on delivering a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth."
HUL is India's largest fast moving consumer goods company. Shares of HUL fell 0.18% to settle at Rs 2144.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU