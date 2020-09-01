Adani Power Ltd Surges 4.42%, S&P BSE Power index Gains 1.68%

Adani Power Ltd has added 10.03% over last one month compared to 10.33% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 3.25% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd gained 4.42% today to trade at Rs 38.95. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.68% to quote at 1697.9. The index is up 10.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 3.77% and Tata Power Company Ltd added 2.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 10.07 % over last one year compared to the 4.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 10.03% over last one month compared to 10.33% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 3.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 73.75 on 04 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 24.3 on 13 Mar 2020.

