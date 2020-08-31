Navin Fluorine International Limited leads losers in 'A' group

City Union Bank Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd and La Opala RG Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 August 2020.

Navin Fluorine International Limited crashed 10.91% to Rs 1900 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13262 shares in the past one month.

City Union Bank Ltd lost 10.37% to Rs 134.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd tumbled 10.17% to Rs 671.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd plummeted 9.51% to Rs 51.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47988 shares in the past one month.

La Opala RG Ltd corrected 9.27% to Rs 203.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26951 shares in the past one month.

