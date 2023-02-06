Adani promoters prepay $1.1 bln to release pledged shares

The promoters have paid the amounts to prepay $1,114 million ahead of its maturity of September 2024.

"In light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters' commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani Listed Company shares, we are pleased to inform that promoters have paid the amounts to prepay $1,114 million ahead of its maturity of September 2024," the Adani Group said in a media release today, 6 February 2023.

With the repayment of such amount, 16.82 crore shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (12% of the promoters' holding); 2.75 crore shares of Adani Green Energy (3% of promoters' holding); and 1.17 crore shares of Adani Transmission (1.4% of promoters' holding) will release in due course.

"This is in continuation of promoters' assurance to prepay all share backed financing," the statement added.

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone surged 9.46%.

However, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission were locked in lower circuit of 5% and 10%, respectively.

