Adani Transmission Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd and Engineers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2023.

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 1261.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60053 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd crashed 5.94% to Rs 917.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1533 shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd tumbled 5.70% to Rs 1424. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17408 shares in the past one month.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd dropped 5.54% to Rs 1002.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4391 shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd shed 5.15% to Rs 79.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

