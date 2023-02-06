White Organic Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Palred Technologies Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd and Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2023.

White Organic Retail Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 115.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Palred Technologies Ltd tumbled 8.70% to Rs 154.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3082 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd crashed 8.28% to Rs 220. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1281 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd corrected 8.13% to Rs 219.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2605 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd pared 6.36% to Rs 272.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 843 shares in the past one month.

