Vinati Organics Q3 PAT climbs 51% YoY to Rs 125 cr

Vinati Organics rose 1.55% to Rs 1,895 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 50.68% to Rs 125.41 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 83.23 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 508.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 368.95 crore reported in Q3 FY22, recording a growth of 37.87%.

Consolidated profit before tax soared 74.77% to Rs 167.50 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 95.84 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses spiked 24.42% year on year to Rs 357.96 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 244.75 crore (up 25.86% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 24.12 crore (up 12.4% YoY).

Vinati Organics is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of specialty organic intermediaries, monomers, and polymers.

