Ramco Systems deploys its ERP suite for DLF

Ramco Systems announced the upgrade of its enterprise resource planning solution, Ramco ERP Software at India's largest publicly listed real estate company, DLF.

The digital transformation program was aimed at enabling DLF to migrate its 14 years of legacy data residing across 480+ companies and 700+ organization units, onto a flexible, scalable and agile digital platform.

The go-live is a part of DLF's continuous efforts in empowering its digital strategy and enhancing operational efficiency. Under the agreement, Ramco will implement its comprehensive ERP suite comprising Real Estate Management, Project Management, Asset Management, Inventory & Procurement, and Finance & Accounting, in a phased manner.

