Adani Transmission Ltd Slips 1.96%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 9.46% over last one month compared to 2.41% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.35% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd fell 1.96% today to trade at Rs 2702.05. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.85% to quote at 3593.99. The index is up 2.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 1.51% and Torrent Power Ltd lost 1.18% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 7.11 % over last one year compared to the 5.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1510 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28687 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4238.55 on 16 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1815 on 15 Feb 2022.

