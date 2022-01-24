Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 2.41%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 19.8% over last one month compared to 13.91% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 3% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 2.41% today to trade at Rs 2120. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.45% to quote at 3966.82. The index is up 13.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Energy Ltd increased 1.19% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 0.93% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 89.58 % over last one year compared to the 20.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 19.8% over last one month compared to 13.91% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 857 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4293 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2150 on 24 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 447.85 on 21 Jan 2021.

