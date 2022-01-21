JSW Steel Q3 PAT spurts 69% YoY to Rs 4,516 cr

JSW Steel's consolidated net profit surged 69.20% to Rs 4,516 crore on 74.16% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 38,071 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 61.32% to Rs 6,261 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Rs 3,881 crore in Q3 December 2020.

Consolidated production of crude steel grew 22% to 5.21 million tonnes (MT) in Q3 FY22 as against in Q2 FY22. Total sales rose 16% Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) to 4.63 MT in Q3 FY22 as compared to Q2 FY22.

The company registered a strong VASP (Value added & Special Products) volume, with share of VASP at 62% in Q3 FY22 as against 60% in Q2 FY22 and 57% in Q3 FY22 of JSW Steel Indian operations excluding Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) and JV, driven by increased domestic sales to automative, solar and applaince segments.

The company registered operating EBITDA of Rs 9,132 crore with an EBITDA margin of 24%.

The company's consolidated net debt to equity (post consolidation of BPSL) stood at 1.02x at the end of the quarter as against 0.92x at the end of Q2 FY2022. Leverage stood at (Net debt to EBITDA) stood at 1.73x as compared to 1.58x in Q2 FY2022. This is after a capex of Rs 4,026 crore during the quarter and consolidated of BPSL.

On a consolidated basis, total expenses surged 76.52% to Rs 31,986 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 18,120 crore in Q3 FY21. Cost of materials consumed increased by 105.65% to Rs 17,793 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 8,652 crore in Q3 FY21.

Shares of JSW Steel declined 2.32% to close at Rs 666.65 on BSE. JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.

