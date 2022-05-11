Man Industries (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd, HKG Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 May 2022.

Man Industries (India) Ltd tumbled 14.38% to Rs 74.4 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31518 shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd lost 13.45% to Rs 31.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78544 shares in the past one month.

HKG Ltd crashed 12.96% to Rs 18.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd dropped 12.70% to Rs 44. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16920 shares in the past one month.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd fell 12.39% to Rs 1755. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 698 shares in the past one month.

