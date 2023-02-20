Adani Wilmar, Varun Beverages to enter Nifty Next 50 index

The said changes would become effective from 31 March 2023, NSE said in a statement.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review.

These changes shall become effective from 31 March 2023 (close of 29 March 2023).

Accordingly, Bandhan Bank (up 0.98%), Biocon (down 1.91%), Gland Pharma (up 0.25%), MphasiS (down 0.13%) and One 97 Communications (up 0.81%) will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index.

They will be replaced by ABB India (up 1.01%), Adani Wilmar (down 0.47%), Canara Bank (down 0.72%), Page Industries (down 0.61%) and Varun Beverages (up 3.51%).

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 10 points or 0.06% to 17,934.20, The Nifty Next 50 index lost 49.90 points or 0.13% to 17,934.20.

