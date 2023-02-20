Volumes jump at Cipla Ltd counter

Cipla Ltd saw volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21095 shares

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 February 2023.

Cipla Ltd saw volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21095 shares. The stock dropped 5.83% to Rs.966.00. Volumes stood at 26423 shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd registered volume of 9295 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3371 shares. The stock rose 2.54% to Rs.1,152.10. Volumes stood at 5268 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd registered volume of 62266 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24198 shares. The stock rose 7.43% to Rs.731.30. Volumes stood at 24817 shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 60994 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24256 shares. The stock rose 4.10% to Rs.530.45. Volumes stood at 18759 shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd registered volume of 33861 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13542 shares. The stock rose 8.35% to Rs.462.65. Volumes stood at 23178 shares in the last session.

