JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sun Pharma's Halol facility receives USFDA warning letter

Dilip Buildcon receives LOA for NHAI road project in Chhattisgarh
Business Standard

AdaniConnex incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - DC Development Noida Two

Capital Market 

AdaniConnex, Joint Venture of the Company with EdgeConnex has incorporated a WOS namely, DC Development Noida Two (DCDNTL) on 16 December, 2022, with an Initial Authorized and Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 1,00,000/- each, to, inter-alia, undertake business to develop, operate, maintain, deal with data centers, Information Technology (IT) / Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) / Cloud, providing services related thereto and to undertake activities associated with its infrastructure development including land acquisition & development for the said purpose.

DCDNTL will commence its business operations in due course.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 14:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU