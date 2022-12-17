AdaniConnex incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - DC Development Noida Two

AdaniConnex, Joint Venture of the Company with EdgeConnex has incorporated a WOS namely, DC Development Noida Two (DCDNTL) on 16 December, 2022, with an Initial Authorized and Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 1,00,000/- each, to, inter-alia, undertake business to develop, operate, maintain, deal with data centers, Information Technology (IT) / Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) / Cloud, providing services related thereto and to undertake activities associated with its infrastructure development including land acquisition & development for the said purpose.

DCDNTL will commence its business operations in due course.

