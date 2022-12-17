Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots NCDs aggregating Rs 202 cr

On private placement basis

Spandana Sphoorty Financial has allotted 2,000 Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Principle-Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at a premium of Rs. 11,143 each, on a private placement basis in demat form, for consideration of an aggregate amount of Rs. 202.22 crore issued through Disclosure Document dated 16 December 2022.

