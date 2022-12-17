JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Precision Wires India allots 5.78 cr bonus equity shares

Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots NCDs aggregating Rs 202 cr
Business Standard

KIOCL receives approval for diversion of forest land for mining in Devadari Hill Range

Capital Market 

KIOCL announced that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Forest Conservation Division), Government of India vide its Letter dated 16 December 2022 intimated that the Central Government has accorded Final approval/Stage - II approval under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 for the diversion of 401.5761 hectare (388.00 ha for mining + 13.5761 ha. for approach road=401.5761 ha.) of forest land in Swamimalai Block Forest, Sandur Taluk, Ballari District, Karnataka state for Iron Ore and Manganese Ore Mining in Devadari Hill Range in favour of KIOCL, subject to the conditions mentioned in aforesaid letter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 12:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU