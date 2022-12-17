Infrastructure Yield Plus strategy to acquire 100% stake in L&T IDPL

For an enterprise value of Rs 6000 crore

Infrastructure Yield Plus strategy, managed by Edelweiss Alternatives, has signed definitive agreements with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) to acquire 100% equity stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (L&T IDPL). The proposed acquisition will be for an enterprise value of approximately Rs 6,000 crore, along with its operating team that has a proven track record in operational excellence.

The portfolio comprises eight roads and one power transmission asset in India, spanning ~4,900 lane-kms and ~960 ckms respectively.

Following this acquisition, the infrastructure platform will scale up to 26 assets with cumulative annual revenue of nearly Rs 2,700 crore. The platform will be a diverse mix of power transmission & substations, renewables and highway assets spread geographically. This acquisition is in line with the infrastructure yield strategy to generate regular distributions for investors by acquiring quality operating infrastructure assets with strong cash flows and unlocking value through active asset management.

